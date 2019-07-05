Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox came from behind to beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night at Rogers Centre after trailing 6-1 heading into the sixth inning.

Boston has made a habit of comeback wins this season, but Alex Cora said his club did a lot of the same last season as well. Yes, the Red Sox’s pitching staff needs to improve, but Cora knows the final result is ultimately the most important.

“It’s just finding ways (to win),” Cora said. “That’s what you have to do.”

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images