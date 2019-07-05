Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox head to Detroit for a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers beginning Friday night at Comerica Park.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the ball in Game 1 as Boston looks to string together two consecutive wins. The lefty is 8-4 on the season with a 4.79 ERA. He’ll be opposed by fellow southpaw Gregory Soto.

Rick Porcello and David Price will start Games 2 and 3, respectively for Boston, while the Tigers have yet to announce their starters for the rest of the series.

For more on the weekend’s pitching matchups, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports Images