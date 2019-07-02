Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Perhaps Tuesday is the day the Boston Red Sox turn their season around for good.

The Red Sox, still reeling from their London Series sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, will open a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Center. Alex Cora will hand the ball to lefty David Price, while the Jays will counter with righty Trent Thornton.

As for the lineups, Andrew Benintendi will play left field and bat fifth after missing Sunday’s game against the Yankees with a lower-body injury. Red-hot Rafael Devers will stay in the two-hole, while rookie Michael Chavis will move down to the No. 8 spot in the lineup.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Price.

Check out the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (44-40)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradly Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

David Price, LHP (5-2, 3.36 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (32-53)

Eric Sogard, DH

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

Justin Smoak, 1B

Randal Grichuk, CF

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Freddy Galvis, SS

Brandon Drury, RF

Danny Jansen, C

Trent Thornton, RHP (2-5, 4.60 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images