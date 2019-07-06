Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, things got a little wet, but the Boston Red Sox came away with the win Friday night at Comerica Park.

The Sox and the Detroit Tigers waited out a two-hour, four minute rain delay before the beginning of the sixth inning as Boston went on to claim a 9-6 victory.

Boston held a 3-1 lead before the delay, with Eduardo Rodriguez going long enough to earn the win before exiting after the rain. The Red Sox offense exploded for 14 hits, including a pair of home runs.

The Red Sox move to 47-41 with the win, while the Tigers fall to 28-55 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Delayed.

Self explanatory.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez kept the Tigers at bay before the rain came in.

Detroit got to the southpaw in the fourth inning, with Brandon Dixon knocking a single and then scoring on a Jeimer Candelario double to left field.

Otherwise, Rodriguez put in another efficient outing, allowing just four hits with a walk and four strikeouts. The delay ended his day after just 76 pitches, but left him eligible to pick up the win.

— Marcus Walden took over after the lengthy delay and allowed the Tigers to claw back.

Detroit tagged Walden for four runs, two earned, in just 1/3 of an inning. He was lifted after a two singles and a sac fly (which Jackie Bradley Jr. booted) saw the Tigers make it 6-4.

*Stefon voice*

Detroit's wildest time is: #LateNightTigers

This game has EVERYTHING. Rain delays, bouncing baseballs, slides galore, comebacks pic.twitter.com/n89w2raF6t — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 6, 2019

— Ryan Brasier entered with two runners on and one out in the sixth, and allowed John Hicks to lace an RBI single to make it 6-5.

He remained in the game, tossing a scoreless seventh.

— Matt Barnes struck out two in a spotless eighth.

— Heath Hembree allowed a leadoff home run in the ninth to Hicks, but retired the next three in order to close things out.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Mookie Betts, who has struggled while leading things off the in the first inning this season, laced a double to open the game.

He advanced and scored on back-to-back groundouts from Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts.

— Devers continued his monster pace in the third inning.

The third baseman flicked a home run to the opposite field, giving the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.

Your daily Raffy homer alert. pic.twitter.com/2ameuRN5ub — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 5, 2019

— The delay did little to dampen the Sox’s bats.

Boston scored three runs right out of the shoot in the sixth thanks to an RBI double from Jackie Bradley Jr. An error from Candelario allowed two more runs to score. That was followed by a Betts sac fly to make it 6-1.

— Bogaerts provided some much-needed relief with a three-run homer in the eighth to blow it back open to 9-5.

That ball didn't stand a chance. pic.twitter.com/NU14v2qV1l — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 6, 2019

— Betts led the way with three hits, while Chrisitan Vazquez, Bradley Jr. and Michael Chavis all logged two hits each. Every Boston starter had a base hit. Bogaerts had four RBI’s while Devers had two.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Rain delay = Twitter thread of dog photos.

Bad news: we’re still in a rain delay. Good news: here’s a picture of the Twitter Intern’s dog. Feel free to drop pics of your baseball doggos below! pic.twitter.com/ZQzWr9L0ll — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 6, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their three-game set against the Tigers on Saturday. Rick Porcello (5–7, 5.07 ERA) is slated to get the ball against the Jordan Zimmerman (0–5, 5.36 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images