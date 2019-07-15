Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston didn’t make things easy for Los Angeles, but the Dodgers were able to overcome the Red Sox’s late-inning comeback Sunday night.

David Price ran into some trouble early, but finished the night going five innings, giving up just one earned run on four hits. He walked three and struck out seven. Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu also had some trouble in the first, but settled down after that and tossed seven innings, giving up just two earned runs.

The game featured five runs between the two teams before five outs were recorded, with Boston amassing just two of them until tacking on two more late in the game on back-to-back solo home runs to make things interesting. But it was Los Angeles that ultimately came away with the 7-4 win at Fenway Park after scoring three runs in the 12th, despite Boston having plenty of opportunities to put the game away in the later innings.

The Red Sox slipped to 50-43 with the loss, while the Dodgers climbed to 62-33.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Long.

The Red Sox and Dodgers battled it out for over five hours.

ON THE BUMP

— Price instantly got into a jam in the first.

The lefty gave up a leadoff walk to Chris Taylor and moved up on a rare fielding error by Xander Bogaerts to put runners on first and second. Price got the next two outs, but A.J. Pollock took a 94-mph fastball out of Fenway Park to make it 3-0.

Price seemed to settle down after that and was able to keep baserunners to a minimum with some help in the fourth when Michael Chavis made an over-the-railing catch for the first out of the inning.

The lefty ran into trouble in the fifth after getting Justin Turner to strike out to begin the inning. David Freese roped a double to right before Pollock cashed in with an RBI-single for the 4-2 lead. His night was done after getting out of the inning without any further damage.

— Josh Taylor retired the side in order in the sixth.

— Colten Brewer had runners on the corners with two outs in the seventh, but was able to get out of the inning unscathed.

— Ryan Brasier collected a strikeout in a 1-2-3 eighth.

— Brandon Workman got all three outs in the ninth by way of the strikeout.

— Matt Barnes pitched around a leadoff single in the 10th to keep the game tied.

— Heath Hembree got into some trouble in the 11th, and it looked as if the Dodgers were going to take the lead when the ball was hit into left field. Alex Verdugo tried to score from second, but Benintendi made a perfect throw to Vazquez for the third out.

if you ain’t got no giddy up then giddy out my way pic.twitter.com/vnzhi4sqIi — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 15, 2019

— Hector Velazquez ran into immediate trouble in the 12th, loading the bases with a walk, a fielding interference call and a single. He walked in the go-ahead run for L.A. to reclaim the lead, 5-4.

A Verdugo single put the Dodgers up by two, before a fielder’s choice gave the visitors a 7-4 edge.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston answered in the first after going down 3-0 by getting two runs back.

Singles from Mookie Betts, Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez loaded the bags for the Sox with two outs. Benintendi singled to short and scored Betts, but Bogaerts also was able to score after an error from Taylor.

A single from Chavis loaded the bases for the second time for Boston in the inning, but Jackie Bradley Jr. grounded out to end the inning.

— The Red Sox tried to cut into Los Angeles’ lead with Rafael Devers and Bogaerts on base, but Devers was thrown out at home trying to make it from second to end the fifth.

DON'T RUN ON THE KID. pic.twitter.com/Hstij8osK2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 15, 2019

— Back-to-back solo home runs tied the game at 4-4 in the eighth.

First, Bogaerts smacked his 20th dinger of the season into the Green Monster before Martinez barreled one out to right-center field.

— The Red Sox put the winning run in scoring position in the ninth, but couldn’t capitalize and the game needed extra innings to decide the outcome.

— Boston again had the winning run in scoring position in the 10th and 11th, but wasn’t able to push the winning run across in either inning.

— Vazquez walked to begin the 12th, but the Sox went down in order after that to end the game.

— Bogaerts led Boston with three hits, while Betts and Martinez had two apiece.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Bogaerts continues to be a force for Boston.

Xander Bogaerts has homered in 3 straight games for the first time in his career. This is also the first time he has recorded an RBI in 6 straight games. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 15, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox are back in action Monday night when they welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to town. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images