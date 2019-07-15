Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown will be looked upon as a key contributor for the Boston Celtics during the 2019-20 season.

The wing has shown plenty of flashes in his first three seasons with Boston, but year four should provide him with the best opportunity to shine. With the Celtics’ summer league slate concluding on Saturday, the Tacko Fall craze will take a brief hiatus before returning for training camp later this summer. But it appears Brown is a fan of the 7-foot-6 center as well.

Brown “liked” two Instagram posts on Sunday that were voicing support for the Celtics adding Fall to their regular season roster. Both posts referenced tweets from Kendrick Perkins, who has been extremely vocal with his opinions on Fall throughout summer league.

Check it out:

Looks like Jaylen Brown is a fan of Tacko pic.twitter.com/2SXJHdCtMq — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) July 14, 2019

Fall quickly became a celebrity in Las Vegas, receiving standing ovations each time he would check into games at Thomas & Mack Center or Cox Pavilion. The UCF product averaged 7.2 points and four rebounds in five games on 77 percent shooting from the floor. Fall averaged 12.6 minutes per game.

Time will tell if the Celtics do take a flier on the big man, but Boston certainly has some extra flexibility now that Guerschon Yabusele has been waived.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images