The Red Sox are back in the win column.

The Boston bats chased Toronto starter Trent Thornton from the game after just 2 2/3 innings thanks to 11 hits and seven runs in the Red Sox’s eventual 10-6 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

David Price dominated on the mound over six innings with seven strikeouts, while the offense provided him plenty of run support that included home runs by Rafael Devers (two) and Christian Vazquez.

The Blue Jays did make it a bit interesting in the ninth and scored three runs to come within four, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 45-40, while the Blue Jays slipped to 32-54.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Devers.

The third baseman had two runs and six RBIs in the win, meaning he was responsible, in some way, for 80 percent of Boston’s runs.

ON THE BUMP

— Price got through the first inning with two strikeouts, but got into a bit of trouble in the second.

The lefty surrendered a one-out double to Cavan Biggio and got the second out on a flyout. Price walked Brandon Drury before Danny Jansen drove in Toronto’s first run with a double, then loaded the bases with his third walk of the game. Price got out of the jam when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flied out to center.

Price calmed down after that, retiring the next 10 batters he faced before giving up a leadoff-walk to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the sixth. It ultimately would prove costly when Freddy Galvis hit an infield single to make it 7-2, but Price got out of the inning without any further damage by getting Drury to strikeout.

His night would be over after six solid innings of work. Price gave up two earned runs on four hits with seven K’s.

— Colten Brewer came in for the seventh and immediately gave up a solo home run to Jansen to cut Boston’s lead down to 8-3. He got out of the inning and amassed two strikeouts.

Jano pays a visit to the second tank! #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/dP3ww2JXVh — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 3, 2019

— Josh Taylor tossed a scoreless eighth.

— Trevor Kelley, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, made his Major League Baseball debut in the ninth. The right-hander retired the first batter he faced before giving up a single. Guerrero cleared the bases with a double to bring the Blue Jays within five, and later took third base on a wild pitch by Kelley.

Gurriel made it 10-6 on a sacrifice fly, but Kelley ended the game with by getting Justin Smoak to strikeout.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston wasted no time getting on the board, amassing a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Mookie Betts led the game off with a single and Devers jumped all over the first pitch he saw and clobbered it to center to make it 2-0.

Please enjoy this video of Raffy absolutely PUNISHING a baseball. pic.twitter.com/6QrqfhYH1C — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 2, 2019

Xander Bogaerts made it three straight hits for the Red Sox with a double, and was able to score on a Vazquez two-bagger. Boston made it 4-0 when Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in Vazquez with a single.

— The Red Sox did some more damage in the second when Betts singled and later stole second. Devers ripped a single to right to move Betts to third, and scored on a Bogaerts fielder’s choice to make it 5-0.

— Boston added two more runs in the third after they loaded the bags on a single, double and a walk. Devers came up big again with a two-run single to make it 7-1, which ended Thornton’s night.

— Vazquez made it 8-2 with a solo shot to left in the sixth inning.

Oh you know, just another casual day at the ballpark for Christian Vazquez. pic.twitter.com/Y4v0bZ5e10 — NESN (@NESN) July 3, 2019

— Devers continued his hot night in the eighth with another two-run home run to make it 10-3.

— Devers led the way with four hits, while Christian Vazquez had three.

— Andrew Benintendi was the only batter to go hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Devers cannot be stopped.

Devers is 4-for-5 with 6 RBIs. All four hits came off the bat at > 100 MPH. Locked in. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) July 3, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their three-game set with Game 2 against the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images