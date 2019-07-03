Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To say Rafael Devers is hot at the plate would be an understatement.

The 22-year-old crushed a home run on the first pitch he saw Tuesday night to give the Boston Red Sox an early 2-0 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays. But the third baseman was not done there.

Devers came up with two outs in the eighth inning and smoked another two-run shot for his fourth hit of the night, putting Boston ahead 10-3.

Check it out:

Tweeting Raffy bombs never gets old. pic.twitter.com/sweK6tEZXy — NESN (@NESN) July 3, 2019

Tuesday is Devers fifth four-hit game of his young career. He’s only the fifth Red Sox player to do that before the age of 23 in the last 100 years, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Devers has five career four-hit games before turning 23. In the last 100 years, he’s the fifth Red Sox to do that, joining Williams (8), Bogaerts (7), Yaz (6), and Jim Tabor (5). — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 3, 2019

All four of his hits on Tuesday came off that bat at over 100 miles per hour. Not bad.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images