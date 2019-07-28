Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have won three consecutive games against the New York Yankees, and it looks like they’ll be getting some reinforcements in the pitching department soon, as well.

Left-hander Brian Johnson has been out since June 30 but is nearing a return, according to manager Alex Cora.

“He’ll pitch during the week, another one,” Cora said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I don’t know how long. We have that doubleheader coming up next weekend. We’ll see how we line it up.”

Cora only had good things to say about the southpaw’s most recent rehab appearance.

“It was actually really good yesterday,” he said. “Good command of the fastball, mixed up pitches. His fastball command was good. It wasn’t arm-related, so he’s in a good spot physically.”

Johnson currently is 1-1 in seven appearances with an ERA of 6.43.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images