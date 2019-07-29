Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics backcourt will have a distinctly nostalgic feel next season.

Most notably, star point guard Kemba Walker will wear No. 8, famously worn by Antoine Walker during his memorable Celtics career. Kyrie Irving’s replacement even asked the “shimmy” author for his blessing.

That brings us to guard Carsen Edwards, who will rock No. 4 during his rookie season. Of course, No. 4 last was worn in Boston by Isaiah Thomas.

Edwards, a second-round pick, put on an impressive performance during the NBA Summer League. For his efforts, the Purdue product was awarded a two-year contract.

In five games, Edwards knocked down 21 of 45 3-point attempts, good for 46.6 percent. The 21-year-old averaged 19.4 points, 1.4 assists and 3.8 assists per game while displaying surprisingly strong on-ball defense for a 6-foot-1 guard.

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images