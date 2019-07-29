Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman’s social media posts range from downright terrible to legitimately entertaining.

What he pumped out Monday morning was … just OK, at best.

Edelman used the “You vs. The guy she told you not to worry about” meme, which reached its popularity peak in 2016, to troll Patriots rookie Chase Winovich, a high-motor defensive end from Michigan. Winovich is rocking long hair during his first training camp in New England, much like Edelman did during the early portion of his career.

Take a look:

You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/ajkzqP8xCq — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 29, 2019

Meh.

For those either unaware of internet trends or unable to piece things together on their own, the “You vs. The guy she told you not to worry about” meme typically is used to compare two men, with the guy on the right being the more desirable of the two. It’s just whatever.

