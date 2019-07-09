Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terry Rozier finally has his chance to be a full-time starting point guard in the NBA now that he’s been dealt to the Charlotte Hornets.

As much as the point guard has waited for this moment, he’s making sure to show appreciation for the teammates that helped him get here, and ideally succeed in his new role.

Rozier spoke to the media for the first time as a Hornet on an introductory conference call Monday and cited the likes of Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving when reminiscing on his early NBA years.

“I’m thankful for coming under (Isaiah Thomas) and (Kyrie Irving), seeing how they handled it, what they did off the court, watching film and all of it,” Rozier said, per the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy. “Me being a sponge and learning, I felt like I was in my own space. I wouldn’t take those four years back for anything, being in that organization under those two guys.”

Now that he’s had the chance to learn from Irving and Thomas, it’s time for Rozier to put that experience to the test as an everyday starter. Charlotte is a place where the 25-year-old can lead, and he’s ready to step up to the plate.

“It’s a big task, but something I was always trying to prepare myself for,” Rozier said. “I’ve been in the league four years. Who doesn’t want to be the starter or leader of a team? I’ve had a chance to talk to the young guys. Will be fun, a nice journey. It’s a huge step. Very crazy, all over the place. You have to consider a lot – money, where you’re going to stay. I thank God for being able to choose between teams.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m a ballplayer, and this is the position I want to be in. There’s no pressure to that. Waited this opportunity for a long time. I respect the hell out of Kemba, a hell of a player. But I’ve been ready for this for a long time.”

Time will tell how Rozier’s tenure in Charlotte goes, but it sounds like he’s ready for this next step.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images