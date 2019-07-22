Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just three years after retiring from the NBA, Tim Duncan is making his return to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs released a statement Monday announcing Duncan would join coach Gregg Popovich’s staff as an assistant coach. Duncan played 19 seasons with San Antonio before his 2016 retirement, averaging 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game throughout his career.

Now, the team is excited to have him back on board — especially Popovich.

“It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” Popovich said, according to the statement.

Fitting indeed.

