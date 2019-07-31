Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the first time in Tom Brady’s career, the New England Patriots quarterback is entering the last year of his contract.

Brady’s deal expires after the 2019 season, and he doesn’t seem too worried about it. In fact, after a stock answer on playing in New England, Brady had some fun with a few follow-up questions.

“I’ve had such a great experience over a lot of years,” Brady said. “I appreciate this team and the opportunity it gave me in 2000. I play for a great coach, Coach (Bill) Belichick. Josh (McDaniels) and I have a great working relationship. I love Mr. (Robert) Kraft and his family. We’ve had just incredible success. So, hopefully, we can keep it going.”

Brady was asked if he’s comfortable going year to year.

“I mean, we’re all day-to-day if you think about it,” Brady said smiling. “None of us are really promised anything, so I’m trying to do the best I can do today and just let those things sort themselves out.”

Brady, who led the Patriots to a Super Bowl LIII victory last season, then was asked if he believes he’s earned a new contract.

“Have I earned it? I don’t know,” Brady said. “That’s up for talk-show debate. What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk to Mr. Kraft. Come on.

“We’ve got a great relationship, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images