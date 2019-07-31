Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots will reap rewards from Danny Etling’s willingness to step out of his comfort zone.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss offered this “bold training camp prediction” Tuesday, writing the reigning Super Bowl champions will win at least one game this season due to the former quarterback’s switch to wide receiver. Etling spent his entire rookie season on the Patriots’ practice squad but he has changed positions early in training camp in order to find a role on the 53-man roster. Reiss believes the gamble will pay off.

“This has been one of the unique stories of training camp, as the former LSU quarterback is experimenting with a receiver-type role in addition to special teams duties,” Reiss wrote. “He hasn’t looked out of place, and his work ethic (often staying after practice for extra repetitions) is one obvious example of the type of team-first, hard-grinding culture Bill Belichick has created (and why keeping Etling around makes sense).

“Etling faces long odds to earn a place on the initial 53-man roster (I’d estimate 10%), but a spot on the practice squad is a much greater possibility. Anything can happen from there over the course of the season. All it takes is one play to make a difference, and it wouldn’t be shocking it Etling makes it — at some point — in his new role.”

Etling’s teammates praise his athleticism last week and revealed he performed well in 2018 as a scout-team receiver. Although Etling might surprise NFL fans by contributing as a wideout, his teammates and Reiss won’t be shocked at all if he does.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images