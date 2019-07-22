Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s wild offseason has come to a close.

The New England Patriots quarterback will join his teammates Thursday for the start of training camp. At long last, it’s time to turn the page on Super Bowl LIII and focus on the 2019 season.

Brady recapped his offseason Sunday afternoon in a lengthy Instagram story, highlighted by one seriously awesome photo of himself and Bill Belichick.

Take a look:

Nice try, Bill.

New England’s week got off to a bad start Monday when it reportedly learned Julian Edelman will miss at least a few weeks with a thumb injury. It’s unclear whether the injury will put the star receiver in risk of missing the Patriots’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images