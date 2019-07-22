If “Jeopardy!” James Holzhauer can offer one piece of advice to football bettors ahead of the 2019 NFL season, it’s to not be consumed by the hype.

Holzhauer recently garnered nationwide fame for his remarkable run on the popular “Jeopardy!” game show, but the 35-year-old also happens to be a force in the gambling space. NBC Sports’ Peter King noted in his latest “Football Morning in America” column that a few Vegas sportsbooks have tabbed Holzhauer with limits on how much he can put down.

With this in mind, Holzhauer certainly isn’t the worst person to take betting tips from. And as far as Super Bowl LIV is concerned, Holzhauer advises you stay away from one team that’s gaining traction as a popular futures pick.

“If I had to pick a team or two to make it to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, the boring answer is the Patriots and the Rams,” Holzhauer told King. “Everyone knows these guys are the best teams out there. But if you’re looking to invest in a futures ticket, I would say that the big thing to avoid is look away from the teams that have all the hype surrounding them. I can’t believe we live in a world where the Cleveland Browns are the most hyped team in the preseason. But I would say they’re probably the single worst bet to win the Super Bowl right now.”

It’s tough not to be excited about the Browns. Baker Mayfield is on a fast track to superstardom, and his arsenal received quite the addition this offseason in the form of Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland, at least on paper, also boasts one of the league’s stronger defenses, led by Myles Garrett.

That said, the Browns have their work cut out for them in trying to become the new kings of the AFC. Supplanting the New England Patriots will be a tall task, and the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers only will make it tougher. Hell, Cleveland might not even win its own division.

Take Holzhauer’s advice. Seriously, can you really be confident putting money on a team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2002?

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images