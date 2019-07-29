Sunday marked the three-year anniversary of one of the worst moments in talking head history, and Twitter reacted accordingly.
On July 28, 2016, Max Kellerman sat behind the “First Take” desk and confidently proclaimed that Tom Brady soon would fall off the proverbial “cliff.” Since that moment, Brady and the New England Patriots have won two Super Bowls and Kellerman has moved the goal post too many times to count.
In case you’ve somehow forgotten, relive Kellerman’s brutal take in the video below:
As you might expect, Twitter had a field day with this.
Here’s a taste of the reaction:
You asked for this, Maxwell.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images