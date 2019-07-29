Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday marked the three-year anniversary of one of the worst moments in talking head history, and Twitter reacted accordingly.

On July 28, 2016, Max Kellerman sat behind the “First Take” desk and confidently proclaimed that Tom Brady soon would fall off the proverbial “cliff.” Since that moment, Brady and the New England Patriots have won two Super Bowls and Kellerman has moved the goal post too many times to count.

In case you’ve somehow forgotten, relive Kellerman’s brutal take in the video below:

As you might expect, Twitter had a field day with this.

Here’s a taste of the reaction:

By fall off a cliff, he meant win more Super Bowls @TomBrady ……. #sportsexperts https://t.co/np8VO99t9g — andyroddick (@andyroddick) July 28, 2019

With how much nonsense this guy and the rest of the morning sports shows spew you gonna have content for the foreseeable future — lambanog papi (@smooov_operator) July 28, 2019

Max is a clown. — Eric Bergstrom (@LeafRaider) July 28, 2019

Max Kellerman waiting for that cliff @maxkellerman pic.twitter.com/NXpiogVfJX — Brett Price (@ThatBrettPrice) July 28, 2019

You asked for this, Maxwell.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images