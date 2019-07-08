Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s soccer team’s latest triumph is internet official, or something like that.

Google celebrated Team USA’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup title on Sunday with a stunning Google Doodle image, which adorns the homepage of its search engine. Guest artist Roxie Vizcarra produced the piece, which includes several things Americans love in early July: U.,S. flags; fireworks; Lady Liberty and winning soccer teams.

Congrats to the 2019 Women's World Cup champions: The United States Women's National Team! ⚽🇺🇸 #USWNT & huge thanks to our US-based guest artist @roxination for our real time celebration #GoogleDoodle! → https://t.co/MYDhIwFGX2 pic.twitter.com/jd7P6ptkMG — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 7, 2019

Vizcarra explained the themes behind the image.

“I chose to reprise my Liberty character as a goal-scoring victor; jubilantly flying an enormous American flag behind her as the crowd celebrates around her,” She said. “The semi-finals and the final happened the week everyone in the US is celebrating Independence Day, so sparklers, flags, and fireworks at sunset seemed utterly appropriate!”

USA beat Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday in the World Cup Final to claim back-to-back championships and the fourth title in the team’s storied history.

The team is basking in congratulations from prominent Boston sports figures, various American celebrities and even heads of state. However none of those shout-outs will have the reach of this Google Doodle, as the company handles billions of searches each day, many of which come from its homepage.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images