Jon Lester: notorious slugger.

Wait, what?

The former Boston Red Sox ace turned Chicago Cub flashed his offensive clout, registering the third multi-hit game of his career, and launched his third career home run in the process Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Lester went yard in the third inning — check it out:

.@JLester34 is halfway to the cycle and has 3 RBI. It's the 3rd inning. 👀 #PitchersWhoRake pic.twitter.com/GEjGPQn5HN — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2019

Oppo power!

Jon Lester's 3rd career HR. He's hit 1 in each of the last 3 seasons. He has 6 hits this season in 15 games. He had 7 hits in 31 games last year. pic.twitter.com/3D1lzhjeXk — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 13, 2019

Lester is 6-for-24 at the plate this season.

Oh, and he also picked up his ninth of the season, going 6 2/3 innings in a 10-4 win at Wrigley Field.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images