Jon Lester: notorious slugger.

Wait, what?

The former Boston Red Sox ace turned Chicago Cub flashed his offensive clout, registering the third multi-hit game of his career, and launched his third career home run in the process Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Lester went yard in the third inning — check it out:

Oppo power!

Lester is 6-for-24 at the plate this season.

Oh, and he also picked up his ninth of the season, going 6 2/3 innings in a 10-4 win at Wrigley Field.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images