Jon Lester: notorious slugger.
Wait, what?
The former Boston Red Sox ace turned Chicago Cub flashed his offensive clout, registering the third multi-hit game of his career, and launched his third career home run in the process Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Lester went yard in the third inning — check it out:
Oppo power!
Lester is 6-for-24 at the plate this season.
Oh, and he also picked up his ninth of the season, going 6 2/3 innings in a 10-4 win at Wrigley Field.
