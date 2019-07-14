Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been nearly one month since a driver killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph, N.H., and now one New England sports figure is stepping up to help the families impacted by the crash.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined a thousand supporters Saturday at Gillette Stadium to honor and remember those killed in the crash. Kraft saw this as an opportunity to share a surprise with the mourners.

“I know you have a GoFundMe page and it said you’re looking to raise ($700,000) and you’re somewhere near $560,000, so our family, we’re going to commit $100,000 to that,” Kraft said, via WBZ-TV.

But he wasn’t done there.

“And if you don’t get to the 700 today, we’re making it up whatever it is,” he said. “We are all Patriots and you are the true Patriots.”

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the 23-year-old pickup truck driver arrested for allegedly causing the wreck, remains behind bars. He’s pled not guilty to negligent homicide charges.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images