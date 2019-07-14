Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are viewing the return of Nathan Eovaldi almost like a mid-season acquisition.

Eovaldi, who has been out since April after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow, then suffering a setback when he dealt with tendinitis in his bicep, will head to the Sox’s bullpen when he is activated off the injured list.

The right-handed fireballer appears to be nearing a return, throwing successful bullpens on Wednesday and Friday. He is scheduled to throw again on Sunday, and Alex Cora noted that getting Eovaldi into the bullpen routine is crucial to his success when he returns.

“The most important thing is to get him used to pitching every day,” Cora told reporters Saturday, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The Red Sox’s focus remains shoring up their pitching staff as the trade deadline approaches. Boston dealt for right-handed starter Andrew Cashner on Saturday, and Eovaldi could prove to be the shot in the arm the bullpen needs.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports