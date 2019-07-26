The Red Sox racked up 23 hits on Thursday night, but they weren’t done there.
Mookie Betts put Boston up 1-0 early over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the four-game set at Fenway Park as he blasted a solo home run over the Green Monster.
Check it out:
The bomb was Betts’ 16th of the year.
Rafael Devers singled in the next at-bat, which gave J.D. Martinez the opportunity to continue the hit parade. He did just that, blasting a 433-foot two-run bomb to left-center field to give Boston a 3-0 first-inning lead.
Watch the bomb here:
They say hitting is contagious. We think they’re right.
