Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox racked up 23 hits on Thursday night, but they weren’t done there.

Mookie Betts put Boston up 1-0 early over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the four-game set at Fenway Park as he blasted a solo home run over the Green Monster.

Check it out:

The bomb was Betts’ 16th of the year.

Rafael Devers singled in the next at-bat, which gave J.D. Martinez the opportunity to continue the hit parade. He did just that, blasting a 433-foot two-run bomb to left-center field to give Boston a 3-0 first-inning lead.

Watch the bomb here:

They say hitting is contagious. We think they’re right.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images