The Yankees remain active ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. But New York’s general manager Brian Cashman says there’s one team they aren’t talking to — the Boston Red Sox.

Prior to Game 2 of the Yankees’ four-game set against the Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, Cashman told reporters he is “fully engaged with every team except the Boston Red Sox,” according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

It’s worth noting the two teams haven’t traded since the 2014 trade deadline when the Sox sent Stephen Drew and cash to the Yankees in exchange for Kelly Johnson.

This time around, the Yankees reportedly are looking for a pitcher to add to their starting rotation or the bullpen, according to the Bergen Record’s Pete Caldera. And considering the Sox’s recent struggles on the mound, Boston may not be much help at the moment in New York’s eyes.

