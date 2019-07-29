Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Year in and year out, football players, fans and media alike say the New England Patriots are “done.”

Well, Colin Cowherd is sick of it, and who could blame him?

The “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host rattled off his least favorite sports takes during Monday’s show, and the “Patriots dynasty is over” take took the No. 1 spot.

“Maybe, but you don’t know, because you’ve been telling me that for four years,” Cowherd said. “Do they have the best coach? Yep. Will they be better than last year? I think so, they’ll be younger and more athletic. Is Tom Brady the best big-game quarterback in the league? Certainly looks like it. If not, he’s real close. Do they have the weakest division? Yep.

” … Even if they don’t win the Super Bowl — and that’s their standard now — the dynasty’s not over if they get to the AFC Championship.”

Take a look:

Sports takes that drive @ColinCowherd crazy: 1. The Patriots dynasty is over

2. Dak Prescott isn’t a franchise QB

3. Nick Foles is better than Carson Wentz

4. Colin Cowherd is crazy for saying the Browns won’t win their division

5. ??

6. ?? pic.twitter.com/yU2L0nrGFh — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 29, 2019

We’ll see if Cowherd changes his tune when/if the Patriots get off to a sluggish start and Tom Brady looks washed up.

