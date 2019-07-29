Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lexus is a proud partner of the Greater Boston Food Bank and continues to support their annual “Strike Out Hunger” program, an innovative approach to combating hunger in Eastern Massachusetts.

The Greater Boston Food Bank operates 70 direct distribution sites – set up like free farmers markets – which serve over 12,000 households, giving them access to fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy and grains.

For every strikeout by a Red Sox pitcher this season, Lexus is donating $50 to support Greater Boston Food Bank programs that are impacting hunger in your community.

Thumbnail photo via Greater Boston Food Bank