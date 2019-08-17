Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not often that the New York Yankees get their doors blown off.

But when they do, Aaron Boone would like to be able to head home early.

The New York Yankees manager on Friday said he would not be opposed to Major League Baseball implementing some kind of mercy rule for games that get out of hand. This comes off the heals of the Bombers getting a 19-spot put on them by Cleveland Indians in a 19-5 loss on Thursday. Cleveland was leading 12-2 after five innings in a game that took three hours and 35 minutes.

Boone turned to first baseman Mike Ford to pitch the last two innings, giving up five runs and two home runs in the process.

Boone said he knows players sometimes find some levity in a guy like Mike Ford pitching but from his side he worries abour managing smartly but without risk of injury. For what it's worth he said he'd be fine with a mercy rule when his team is up, too. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 16, 2019

Boone’s points actually are quite logical. A mercy rule would shorten games that no one wants to watch drag on and certainly would eliminate “unwritten rule” stuff that takes place late in the ballgame, which often can lead to bad blood.

That said, we don’t think too many people are that going to be upset about the Yankees losing by 14.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images