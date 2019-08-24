Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball’s 2019 Players’ Weekend is in full swing, and players are getting the chance to express themselves in just about every which way.

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Adam Jones, for instance, is paying homage to Nipsey Hussle with a special pair of cleats. The shoes feature an image of the late rapper on the left foot while paying tribute to his 2011 mixtape “The Marathon Continues” and his 2013 mixtape “Crenshaw” on the right.

Check ’em out:

Players’ Weekend lasts until Sunday, Aug. 25.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images