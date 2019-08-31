Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first of September marks the beginning of Major League Baseball team’s expanding its rosters, and the Red Sox already have a plan in place.

Before Boston’s middle game against the Los Angeles Angels, Alex Cora spoke to reporters at Angel Stadium and revealed what he will do Sunday. The Red Sox “will add three pitchers and two position players tomorrow when rosters expand,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Saturday.

Speier also noted Michael Chavis, who’s been rehabbing in Triple-A Pawtucket, likely would have been one of the call-ups, but the infielder was scratched from the PawSox’s lineup with soreness in his side.

Jhoulys Chacin, who inked a minor-league deal with Boston on Saturday, is a candidate for Sunday’s promotions. Bobby Dalbec, who’s been tearing the cover off the ball in Pawtucket, won’t be part of the first wave of players who get called up because he’s in Saturday’s lineup for the PawSox, according to Speier.

It will be interesting to see who the Red Sox turn to as they enter the final month of the 2019 regular season and make a push for the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images