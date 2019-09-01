The auto racing world suffered a shocking and tragic loss Saturday afternoon.
Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert died from injuries suffered in a horrific crash in lap 2 of the F2 feature race in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.
Hubert, 22, lost control of his vehicle exiting turn 4, a winding uphill chicane, and slammed into a barrier. The hard contact caused his car to bounce back into the race track, where it was hit in by American driver Juan Manuel Correa’s car, which was going an estimated 160 mph.
(You can watch video of the crash here, though viewer discretion is advised)
The Frenchman is the first driver to die in a FIA-sanctioned race since Jules Bianchi was killed in the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix, which sparked massive safety overhauls in the sport.
The crash sent shock waves through the paddock, and many Formula 1 drivers and teams took to social media to offer their condolences and tributes.