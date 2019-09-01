Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The auto racing world suffered a shocking and tragic loss Saturday afternoon.

Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert died from injuries suffered in a horrific crash in lap 2 of the F2 feature race in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Hubert, 22, lost control of his vehicle exiting turn 4, a winding uphill chicane, and slammed into a barrier. The hard contact caused his car to bounce back into the race track, where it was hit in by American driver Juan Manuel Correa’s car, which was going an estimated 160 mph.

(You can watch video of the crash here, though viewer discretion is advised)

The Frenchman is the first driver to die in a FIA-sanctioned race since Jules Bianchi was killed in the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix, which sparked massive safety overhauls in the sport.

The crash sent shock waves through the paddock, and many Formula 1 drivers and teams took to social media to offer their condolences and tributes.

We are devastated by the news of Anthoine Hubert's tragic passing All our thoughts are with his family and friends He will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/IJtA9hyJNw — Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2019

Anthoine was a fantastic driver who had a bright future ahead of him. He was kind to everyone, always smiling, and his positive attitude was infectious. Full statement from F1, F2 and F3: https://t.co/e7tz7Qv8Oc Out of respect, Sunday's F2 Sprint Race has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/mvQzUxuGWi — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) August 31, 2019

Devastating news. God bless your soul Anthoine. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family today 🙏🏾😔 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 31, 2019

incredibly sad news. RIP Anthoine. my thoughts are with your family and friends. also praying that Juan-Manuel gets through ok now 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lH6RmxIctY — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) August 31, 2019

Absolutely shocked by the tragic accident of Anthoine Hubert. Terrible. My thoughts are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones. #F2 pic.twitter.com/NzLTSfqmqT — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 31, 2019

Fate is brutal. The loss is endless. Anthoine, we miss you already. — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) August 31, 2019

I can not believe it. RIP my friend ❤ pic.twitter.com/vuiWBSMuPV — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 31, 2019

"On behalf of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, our thoughts are with Anthoine’s family, Renault and the BWT Arden team, which is close to my heart. Our thoughts are also with Juan Manuel and his family at this time.” (2/2) — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) August 31, 2019

Can’t believe it, we had the same age, we started racing together and battled on track for years.

All my thoughts goes to his family. Repose en paix Anthoine pic.twitter.com/ud5U7k4UAQ — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) August 31, 2019

Anthoine was a member of the Renault Sport Academy and raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, the final ladder to F1. As reigning GP3 champion and member of the Equipe de France, FFSA (French Federation of Motorsport), the Frenchman was a huge talent […] — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) August 31, 2019