Could LeSean McCoy’s next destination be New England?

The free agent running back was released Saturday by the Bills after spending the last four seasons in Buffalo and already is drawing interest from four teams, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots all have the “strongest early interest” in McCoy.

The four teams with the strongest early interest former #Bills RB LeSean McCoy are the #Chiefs, #Eagles, #Chargers and #Patriots, sources say. For LA, it’s an option they are forced to look at with Melvin Gordon’s status uncertain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

New England’s backfield already is a bit crowded, so it’s certainly interesting to see it on this list.

McCoy is coming off a 2018 season during which he played in 14 games, amassed three touchdowns while running for 514 yards. He also caught 34 passes for 238 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images