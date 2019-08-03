Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have dropped six consecutive games following a 9-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon.

Although the team is struggling, manager Alex Cora still believes in his club and feels they can make the playoffs. Cora noted that the Red Sox are capable of playing well, and they’re trying to make adjustments as the season rolls on.

He added that the team is actively searching for ways to improve, rather than sitting back and hoping things get better.

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images