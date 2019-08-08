Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At some point, Tom Brady’s time as the face of the New England Patriots will come to an end — perhaps sooner rather than later. And when that day arrives, the franchise will need a new heartthrob to captivate fans across the region.

Enter: Chase Winovich.

The rookie defense end might have “zombie blood” running through his veins but he also possesses a lion-like mane that could warm even the coldest of hearts. Think Clay Matthews, without as much insufferable bro-ness.

Don’t believe us? Check out this GIF from WBZ’s Joe Giza:

Going through training camp video and figured this deserves a GIF Chase Winovich @Wino #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/6EzMv9HtHF — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) August 7, 2019

Told you.

Unfortunately, Winovich’s days as a long-haired hunk might be coming to an end. Patriots rookies have been known to lose their locks during training camp, and Winovich isn’t about to put up a fight. Let’s hope the veterans think twice before bringing scissors anywhere near the Michigan product.

As for Winovich the football player, the 24-year-old had an uneven start to training camp but has thrived ever since players started wearing pads. He’ll see his first game action Thursday night when the Detroit Lions host the Patriots in what will be the preseason opener for both teams.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images