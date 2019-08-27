Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is really, really hard to like.

Before we get into his latest tweet, let’s offer a quick recap of the star wideout’s last nine-ish months:

— Publicly feuded with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

— Quit on Steelers in the final week of the season.

— Requested trade, ultimately was dealt to the Oakland Raiders, who gave him a raise (lol).

— Missed much of training camp with frostbite, which he suffered after a mishap in a cryotherapy chamber.

— Threatened to quit football if the NFL didn’t let him wear his old — and safer — helmet.

— Returned to practice, only to file a second grievance over his helmet.

Got all that? Good.

Roethlisberger recently apologized to Brown, saying his public criticism of his former teammate “ruined a friendship.” We don’t know who truly was in the wrong in that whole situation, but we know that Roethlisberger tried to take the high road in his interview with Michele Tafoya.

Well, that apology apparently didn’t resonate with Brown, who offered a brutally cold response Tuesday afternoon.

“Never friends just had to get my ends …. shut up already.”

Check this out:

Never friends just had to get my ends…….shut up already https://t.co/9130NN25HO — AB (@AB84) August 27, 2019

Yikes.

Listen, Roethlisberger isn’t exactly easy to root for, either. And honestly, you could make the case for rooting for a guy who basically tells someone like Roethlisberger to pound sand.

But doing all this stuff on Twitter? After the offseason and start with his new team that Brown has had?

The truth of the matter is that both of these guys are colossal tools.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images