The 2019 NFL season is almost upon us and, unsurprisingly, Colin Cowherd is high on the New England Patriots.

The “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host made his AFC predictions Tuesday afternoon, and he has the Patriots easily winning the AFC East. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the Patriots obviously are the best team in their division and Cowherd is an unabashed Tom Brady stan.

“New England’s gonna win their division,” Cowherd said. “I think this is the most athletic Patriots team in several years. Bill Belichick has told people, ‘We’re better than last year.’ They’re younger, they may make more mistakes, and I am worried about (David) Andrews, the center, and the blood clot issue.

“But they’re the best team in a dysfunctional division.”

Updated AFC predictions from @ColinCowherd… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/ReKFzOnSWy — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 27, 2019

Let the debating begin.

The Patriots will wrap up their preseason schedule Thursday night when they host the New York Giants. After that, the countdown begins to the Sept. 8 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images