This one goes out to all the 90’s kids out there.

Brandon Bolden gets it.

The running back, who is starting his second stint with the New England Patriots, showed up to Ford Field in style ahead of the Pats preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. Bolden, 29, strolled in rocking a ‘Hey Arnold’ shirt featuring America’s beloved football head’s best friend Gerald.

Look good, play good, right?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images