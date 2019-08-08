Brian Johnson is going to have some big shoes to fill Friday night.
Manager Alex Cora says the southpaw will replace David Price in Game 2 of the Boston Red Sox’s four-game series against Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Price was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left wrist injury.
Johnson is 1-1 with a 6.88 ERA through 11 appearances (including three starts) this season. His latest outing came against the New York Yankees on Aug. 3, allowing three runs (all earned) off eight hits through three innings pitched.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images