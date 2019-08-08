Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football is back … kinda.

The New York Giants and New York Jets will open their respective preseasons Thursday night at MetLife Stadium. The game should give fans their first look at quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the Giants took in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Sam Darnold is expected to play a series or two for the Jets.

All that being said, this game means nothing.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs. Giants online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL.com

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images