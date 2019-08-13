Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Darrell Wallace Jr. is a man of his word.

Wallace in late July promised to get an actual autograph tattoo of his team owner, NASCAR legend Richard Petty, if he received 43,000 retweets. Wallace made the bet after the “The King” randomly signed his forearm.

Take a look:

Minding my bidness and The King comes in with a surprise signature attack! 43000 RTs and I'll get it tattooed. pic.twitter.com/fpcvlRbeti — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 23, 2019

Well, the fans held up their end of the bargain, and Wallace on Monday made good on his proms.

Check this out:

It looks … great?

Let’s hope Wallace and Petty don’t have some nasty fallout in the future. That would be pretty awkward.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images