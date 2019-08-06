Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both Carsen Edwards and Grant Williams impressed at Las Vegas Summer League last month, but now their talents will be tested in another area.

Edwards and Williams will throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Tuesday night when the Boston Red Sox take on the Kansas City Royals, according to The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. Game 2 of the three-game set has been dubbed “Celtics Night” at the park.

The two Boston Celtics rookies arrived early on their big night.

Fans will receive a Red Sox and Celtics joint poster in addition to pregame appearances by the Celtics Dancers and NBA trophies.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images