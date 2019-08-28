Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter has some big shoes to fill as he joins the Celtics following the departures of Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

Yes, Boston’s frontcourt will look different regardless, but many fans are hoping that 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall joins the group as well. It sounds like Kanter is hoping for much of the same.

The former Portland Trail Blazers center recently spoke to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss about the upcoming season and discussed getting to play with Fall this offseason in Boston alongside Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

“It was me, Gordon (Hayward), Jaylen Brown and Tacko,” Kanter said. “I was guarding Tacko. He’s good, man, and I love him. His personality is amazing, real good character. He’s a hard worker. I’m definitely really excited to play with him.”

Kanter averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds in 67 combined games with the Trail Blazers and New York Knicks last season while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor.

Fall, 23, will be among the players competing for Boston’s 15th and final roster spot at training camp later this summer. He signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics after averaging 7.2 points and four rebounds on 77 percent shooting in five summer league games.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images