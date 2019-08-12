Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics’ schedule for the 2019-20 season has been unveiled.

The NBA, which announced its regular season schedule for all 30 teams Monday, revealed Boston will open its upcoming campaign against old friend Al Horford and the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The Celtics will host the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors in their first home game at TD Garden on Friday, Oct. 25.

Here are some other notes regarding Boston’s schedule:

— The Celtics are scheduled to play 25 games on national television (ABC, ESPN, TNT).

— The Celtics will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch Oct. 30.

— The Celtics will host Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 27.

— The Celtics will play the Raptors in Toronto on Christmas Day, marking the fourth consecutive season — 33rd time in franchise history — Boston will play on Dec. 25.

— The Celtics will host No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 11.

— The Celtics will host LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 20.

— The Celtics will host the five-time defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30.

— The Celtics will host reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the new-look Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 13.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images