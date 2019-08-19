Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox can breathe a sigh of relief.

Chris Sale, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, does not need Tommy John surgery after getting a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews in Florida on Monday, according to a statement from Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Dombrowski added that Andrews recommended Sale be shutdown from throwing. The left-hander will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

“Sale was evaluated by Dr. James Andrews this morning in Pensacola, Florida,” Dombrowski said, per the team release. “Dr. Andrews confirmed that Sale has inflammation in his left elbow and treated it with a platelet-rich plasma injection. Dr. Andrews also recommended a period of shutdown from throwing. Sale will be re-evaluated in six weeks by Dr. Andrews.”

Sale has struggled so far this season, going 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts. His strikeout numbers have been solid, though, as he leads Major League Baseball with 13.3 punch-outs per nine innings.

