The Patriots always have been good at filling voids in New England internally, including the coaching staff.

After former linebackers coach and de-facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores left the Patriots after Super Bowl LIII to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and Greg Schiano resigned after just one month in New England, many wondered who would be the one calling defensive plays.

Head coach Bill Belichick reportedly will help fulfill the role when the season begins. But with so many responsibilities already on his plate, how does he intend to handle the defense, as well?

“I am not going to get into the play-calling,” Belichick said during his appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria, as transcribed by WEEI. “We have a good defensive staff. We all work together and there are a number of different things that could come up. We don’t have time to talk about all those right now. They are really management of the game and the team.”

Fair enough.

Belichick does have help from former linebacker Jerod Mayo, who serves as a linebackers coach on the 67-year-old’s staff. Mayo appeared to be calling the defensive shots in the Patriots’ opening preseason opening game against the Detroit Lions and was calling plays during training camp.

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see how this all pans out. But it always seems Belichick has some sort of plan.

