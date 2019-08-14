Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There may be no more divisive car in all of motorsports than NASCAR’s “Car of Tomorrow.”

Introduced full-time in the Cup Series in 2008, the “Car of Tomorrow” was designed with the best of intentions (you know, safety), but was criticized for being boxier, more generic and tougher to handle than its predecessors. Some people loved it, some people hated it.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., for one, absolutely despises it.

Check out this tweet from Wednesday morning:

“Trash” might be a little strong, but to each their own.

In other NASCAR-related news, silly season is in full swing. The latest news has Erik Jones reportedly staying at Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell heading to the No. 95 and Matt DiBenedetto left in limbo.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images