Rafael Devers stole the show Tuesday night with six hits and four doubles, but Xander Bogaerts took charge on Wednesday.
The Red Sox shortstop gave Boston a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Indians in the third inning with a solo shot to right field. Bogaerts continued to pile on in the seventh, mashing a three-run bomb to make it 5-1 Red Sox.
Check it out:
The homer was Bogaerts 27th of the season. He trails only J.D. Martinez (28) for the team-lead.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images