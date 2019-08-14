Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers stole the show Tuesday night with six hits and four doubles, but Xander Bogaerts took charge on Wednesday.

The Red Sox shortstop gave Boston a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Indians in the third inning with a solo shot to right field. Bogaerts continued to pile on in the seventh, mashing a three-run bomb to make it 5-1 Red Sox.

Check it out:

Bogie's insurance business is booming. pic.twitter.com/uEwETvLdAz — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2019

The homer was Bogaerts 27th of the season. He trails only J.D. Martinez (28) for the team-lead.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images