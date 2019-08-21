Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some of Eduardo Rodriguez’s success can be attributed to a few elite former Major League Baseball pitchers.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher wasn’t always a left-handed pitcher. He was forced to change throwing arms after breaking his right arm and was in a cast for a year-and-a-half.

“When I went to the doctor he took the cast off, he said ‘You can’t throw anymore with your right (arm),” he said in an interview with “Infield Chatter.” “That’s why I switched to be a lefty and look where I am.”

The 26-year-old also revealed he’s modeled his game after former Minnesota Twins lefty Johan Santana. And had a special thank you to the pitcher.

“I learned a lot with him about how to throw the changeup,” he said. “And that’s the best pitch I have. So gotta say thanks to him for that pitch.”

When he isn’t learning from Santana, he’s studying under Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez.

“He says ‘Throw this pitch against this guy,’ I throw it,” Rodriguez said.

Check out his full interview below:

.@RedSox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez has a career high 14 wins. Some of the credit for @eduardorod5's success goes to @45PedroMartinez and @johansantana. The rest of it is fate. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TJru5aIvkt — Infield Chatter (@InfieldChatter) August 20, 2019

Rodriguez has reached a career-high in wins this season with a 14-5 record. He’s amassed a 4.10 ERA, 1.347 WHIP and has been the a constant for the Red Sox throughout the year. He is slated to take the mound on Friday, Aug. 23 when Boston heads to San Diego to face the Padres.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images