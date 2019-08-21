Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night 3-2 at Fenway Park, and some of the blame could be placed on base running.

In the bottom of the ninth, Xander Bogaerts tried to advance to third base on a ground ball to short, running into the first out of the inning, and manager Alex Cora wasn’t too thrilled with the effort.

In his post-game press conference, Cora stressed the importance of playing “clean baseball” throughout the rest of the season. The Red Sox manager also noted Bogaerts is one of the best base runners Boston has.

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images