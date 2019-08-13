Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One critical question has followed the Giants throughout the 2019 offseason — will New York start Eli Manning or Daniel Jones at quarterback?

If it were up to team president John Mara, Manning would start every single game.

“I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field,” Mara said Tuesday, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. “In an ideal world, you would like to see that. But at the end of the day, it’s gonna be a decision by the head coach as to when, or if, Daniel ends up playing this year.”

In fact, Mara would be “very happy” if Jones didn’t see a single snap this season.

“Because that means we’re having a great year and Eli is having a great year,” he said.

(You can check out Mara’s full answer here.)

For now, we’ll have to wait for the Giants’ season-opener on Sept. 8 (and likely beyond) to see which direction New York takes at quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images