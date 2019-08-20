Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox have some historic numbers hanging in right field at Fenway Park, but who will be the next to join them.

Boston retired Bobby Doerr (1), Joe Cronin (4), Johnny Pesky (6), Carl Yastrzemski (8), Ted Williams (9), Jim Rice (14), Wade Boggs (26), Carlton Fisk (27), David Ortiz, (34) and Pedro Martinez (45). No. 42 also is retired around Major League Baseball for Jackie Robinson.

While the Red Sox have plenty of viable candidates for the next person to receive the honor, MLB.com predicted this Gold-Glove All-Star will be the next number to join elite company.

“Last year we guessed Dustin Pedroia, but his injury issues have probably moved him entirely out of the conversation … and (Mookie) Betts is about two years away from passing him in career WAR. (Last year’s pick: Pedroia, No. 15).”

Pedroia certainly is a good prediction and, despite his baseball future being unknown, still could make a case. But there probably won’t be any objection to Betts having his No. 50 placed after Martinez’s No. 45.

The reigning American League MVP is batting .285 with 21 home runs and 65 RBIs this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images